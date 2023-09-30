Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Highlights: Franklin Central vs. Fishers; Sept. 29, 2023

Franklin Central vs. Fishers Sept. 29, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Franklin Central vs. Fishers above.

Fishers 29 – Franklin Central 23

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.   

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Whiteland vs. Mooresville; Sept....
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Franklin vs. Plainfield; Sept....
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Westfield vs. Avon; Sept....
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Decatur Central vs. Greenwood;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Martinsville vs. Perry Meridian;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Center Grove vs. Pike;...
High School - The Zone /