Highlights: Franklin Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern; Oct. 6, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Franklin Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern above.

Hamilton Southeastern 19 – Franklin Central 3

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

