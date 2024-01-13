Highlights: Greenwood vs. Center Grove – Jan. 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Greenwood vs. Center Grove above. These two teams competed in the Johnson County Tournament at Center Grove High School.

Center Grove 81 – Greenwood 48

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games and other high school basketball content, click here.

—

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.