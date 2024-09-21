Highlights: Guerin Catholic at Roncalli; September 20, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the fourth week of the season.
Watch highlights of Guerin Catholic at Roncalli above.
Final Score: Roncalli 38 Guerin Catholic 23
“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.
