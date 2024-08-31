Highlights: Lawrence North at Fort Wayne North; August 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 20 games across Central Indiana in the second week of the season.

Watch highlights of Lawrence North at Fort Wayne North above.

Final Score: Lawrence North 35 Fort Wayne North 13

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

