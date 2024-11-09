48°
Highlights: Monrovia at Lutheran; November 8, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 20 games across central Indiana in the sectional championship round of the state tournament.

Watch highlights of Monrovia at Lutheran above.

Final Score: Lutheran 31 Monrovia 6

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch ‘The Zone’ in the sectional championship round of the state tournament.

Click here for the sectional championship photo gallery.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

