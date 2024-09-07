Search
Highlights: Mooresville at Plainfield; September 6, 2024

by: Josh Bode
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the third week of the season.

Watch highlights of Mooresville at Plainfield above.

Final Score: Plainfield 42 Mooresville 0

The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Download the All Indiana Sports App!

Experience sports like never before! Get exclusive access to WISH-TV’s award winning sports coverage, including LIVE scores, highlights and news from high school to the pros. With the All Indiana Sports app, you’ll always be on top of the action—anytime, anywhere.

Available on iOS and Android.

