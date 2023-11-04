Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Highlights: Mooresville vs. Brebeuf; Nov. 3, 2023

Mooresville vs. Brebeuf, Nov. 3, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 20 games around Central Indiana for Sectional Championship weekend. Watch the highlights of Mooresville vs. Brebeuf above.

Mooresville 40 – Brebeuf 39

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.   

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Lutheran vs. Covenant Christian;...
High School - The Zone /
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Terre Haute South vs....
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: New Palestine vs. Mt....
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Tri-West vs. Monrovia; Nov....
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Warren Central vs. Southport;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Greenwood vs. East Central;...
High School - The Zone /