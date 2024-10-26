Highlights: Mount Vernon at New Palestine; October 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across central Indiana in the first week of the state tournament.

Watch highlights of Mount Vernon at New Palestine above.

Final Score: New Palestine 28 Mount Vernon 14

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch ‘The Zone’ in the first week of the state tournament.

