Highlights: North Central at Cathedral; September 20, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the fourth week of the season.

Watch highlights of North Central at Cathedral above.

Final Score: Cathedral 53 North Central 13

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner