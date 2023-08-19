Make wishtv.com your home page
Highlights: North Central vs. Fishers; Aug. 18, 2023
North Central vs. Fishers
by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted:
Aug 19, 2023 / 01:16 AM EST
/ Updated:
Aug 19, 2023 / 01:16 AM EST
FISHERS, Ind (WISH) — Fishers hosted North Central, winning 44-0. Watch the highlights above.
