Highlights: North Central vs. Lawrence North – Jan. 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of North Central vs. Lawrence North above. These two teams competed in the Marion County Tournament at Southport High School.

Lawrence North 73 – North Central 53

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games and other high school basketball content, click here.

—

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.