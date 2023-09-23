Search
Highlights: Park Tudor vs. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk; Sept. 22, 2023

Park Tudor vs. Blackhawk Christian Sept. 22, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Park Tudor vs. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk above.

Park Tudor 62 – Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 7

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

