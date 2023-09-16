Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Highlights: Pendleton Heights vs. New Palestine; Sept. 15, 2023

Pendleton Heights vs. New Palestine Sept. 15, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Pendleton Heights vs. New Palestine above.

New Pal 34 – Pen Heights 14

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.   

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Zone: September 15, 2023
High School - The Zone /
The Zone Banner Week 5...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Cascade vs. Lutheran; Sept....
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Scecina vs. Heritage Christian;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Delta vs. Mt. Vernon;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Decatur Central vs. Mooresville;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Greenwood vs. Plainfield; Sept....
High School - The Zone /