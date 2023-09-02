Search
Highlights: Penn vs. Cathedral; Sep. 1, 2023

Penn vs. Cathedral Sep. 1, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cathedral beat Penn 35-6 at home. Watch the highlights above.

