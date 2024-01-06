Highlights: Pike vs. Fishers – Jan. 5, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Pike vs. Fishers above.

Fishers 87 – Pike 65

The Zone

‘The Zone,’ airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

