Highlights: Roncalli at Brebeuf; September 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 9 games across Central Indiana in the fifth week of the season, despite numerous postponements due to rain and wind.

Watch highlights of Roncalli at Chatard above.

Final Score: Roncalli 37 Brebeuf 18

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.