Highlights: Shelbyville vs. Franklin – Jan. 30, 2024

Shelbyville vs. Franklin; Jan. 30, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, girls basketball sectional play began across the state of Indiana, and News 8 aired highlights of some of the top games in central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Shelbyville vs. Franklin above.
Franklin 37 – Shelbyville 32
“The Zone,” airs on Fridays at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m. Tune in this Friday to see highlights from 10 girls basketball sectional games around central Indiana.
