Highlights: Southport vs. Mt. Vernon – Dec. 1, 2023

Southport vs. Mt. Vernon; Dec. 1, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Southport vs. Mt. Vernon above.

Mt. Vernon 54 – Southport 21

The Zone

‘The Zone,’ airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, the top pictures from the night, and other high school basketball content, click here.

