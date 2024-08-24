Highlights: Terre Haute South @ Plainfield; August 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the first week of the season.

Watch highlights of Terre Haute South at Plainfield above.

Final Score: Plainfield 31, Terre Haute South 27

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

