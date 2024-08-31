Highlights: The Zone Blitz; August 30, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 20 games across Central Indiana in the second week of the season.
Scores:
Indian Creek 35 Greenwood 26; suspended in the fourth quarter
Tudor 21 Tindley Park 0; halftime (suspended)
Danville 27 Purdue Poly Englewood 0 (Final)
Linton-Stockton 22 Monrovia 20 (Final)
Martinsville 27 Bloomington South 14; halftime. The game will be resumed at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
