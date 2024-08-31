Highlights: The Zone Blitz; August 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 20 games across Central Indiana in the second week of the season.

Watch highlights of The Zone Blitz above.

Scores:

Indian Creek 35 Greenwood 26; suspended in the fourth quarter

Tudor 21 Tindley Park 0; halftime (suspended)

Danville 27 Purdue Poly Englewood 0 (Final)

Linton-Stockton 22 Monrovia 20 (Final)

Martinsville 27 Bloomington South 14; halftime. The game will be resumed at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.