Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Aug. 25, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Zone Blitz featured five games, watch the highlights above.

Lutheran 49 – Cardinal Ritter 12 (at Marian)

Monrovia 65 – Phalen Academy 0

Mt. Vernon 41 – Franklin 38

Brebeuf 34 – Tri-West 17

Covenant Christian 42 – Greenwood Christian 16

Clinton Prairie 39 – Frankfort 8