Highlights: The Zone Blitz games; August 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the first week of the season.

Watch highlights from the six games that were on The Zone Blitz.

Final scores –

Cardinal Ritter 36 Tech 0

Heritage Christian 55 Covenant Christian 12

Monrovia 35 Greencastle 21

Greenfield-Central 50 Beech Grove 8

Western Boone 35 Sheridan 14

Whiteland 27 Jeffersonville 13

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

