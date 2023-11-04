Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Nov. 3, 2023
The Zone Blitz: November 3, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 20 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from the Sectional Quarterfinals.
- Mississinewa 31 – Kokomo 24
- Delta 21 – Garrett 15
- Sheridan 27 – Monroe Central 22
- Eastern Hancock 47 – Winchester 14
- Bluffton 41 – Eastern (Greentown) 6
- Adams Central 56 – Madison-Grant 14
The Zone
“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.
Click here for scores from around the state.
To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.
Social Media
Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.
Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.