Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Nov. 3, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 20 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from the Sectional Quarterfinals.

Mississinewa 31 – Kokomo 24

Delta 21 – Garrett 15

Sheridan 27 – Monroe Central 22

Eastern Hancock 47 – Winchester 14

Bluffton 41 – Eastern (Greentown) 6

Adams Central 56 – Madison-Grant 14

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

