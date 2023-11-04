Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Nov. 3, 2023

The Zone Blitz: November 3, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 20 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from the Sectional Quarterfinals.

  • Mississinewa 31 – Kokomo 24
  • Delta 21 – Garrett 15
  • Sheridan 27 – Monroe Central 22
  • Eastern Hancock 47 – Winchester 14
  • Bluffton 41 – Eastern (Greentown) 6
  • Adams Central 56 – Madison-Grant 14

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Highlights: Lutheran vs. Covenant Christian;...
High School - The Zone /
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Terre Haute South vs....
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: New Palestine vs. Mt....
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Mooresville vs. Brebeuf; Nov....
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Tri-West vs. Monrovia; Nov....
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Warren Central vs. Southport;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Greenwood vs. East Central;...
High School - The Zone /