Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Oct. 13, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from Week 9.

Bloomington North 42 – Southport 14

Mooresville 24 – Perry Meridian 14

Triton Central 40 – Speedway 7

Covenant Christian 38 – Cardinal Ritter 13

Monrovia 44 – Scecina 0

South Putnam 20 – Cascade 17

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

