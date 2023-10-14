Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Oct. 13, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from Week 9.
- Bloomington North 42 – Southport 14
- Mooresville 24 – Perry Meridian 14
- Triton Central 40 – Speedway 7
- Covenant Christian 38 – Cardinal Ritter 13
- Monrovia 44 – Scecina 0
- South Putnam 20 – Cascade 17
The Zone
“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.
