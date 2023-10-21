Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Oct. 20, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from the Sectional Quarterfinals.

Guerin Catholic 27 – Peru 19

Hamilton Heights 42 – Oak Hill 17

Mt. Vernon 56 – Richmond 21

Eastern Hancock 45 – Lapel 43

Monrovia 56 – Purdue Poly 8

Marion 63 – Frankfort 0

