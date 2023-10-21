Search
Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Oct. 20, 2023

The Zone Blitz Games; Oct. 20, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from the Sectional Quarterfinals.

  • Guerin Catholic 27 – Peru 19
  • Hamilton Heights 42 – Oak Hill 17
  • Mt. Vernon 56 – Richmond 21
  • Eastern Hancock 45 – Lapel 43
  • Monrovia 56 – Purdue Poly 8
  • Marion 63 – Frankfort 0

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

