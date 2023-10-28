Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Oct. 27, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from the Sectional Quarterfinals.

Bloomington South 44 – Bloomington North 31

Harrison 39 – Plainfield 13

Mooresville 17 – Roncalli 9

Mt. Vernon 42 – Beech Grove 12

East Central 56 – Martinsville 20

Monrovia 20 – Speedway 3

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.