Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Oct. 6, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from Week 8.

Lutheran 28 – Speedway 9

Triton Central 31 – Beech Grove 6

Pendelton Heights 31 – Yorktown 7

Monrovia 42 – Cascade 35

Martinsville 38 – Mooresville 35

East Central 62 – Greensburg 0

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

