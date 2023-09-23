Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Sept. 22, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from Week 6.

Brebeuf 39 – Roncalli 23

Lutheran 42 – Scecina 14

Danville 42 – Southmont 21

Western Boone 49 – Frankfort 0

Columbus North 35 – Terre Haute North Vigo 0

Monrovia 45 – Beech Grove 18

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

