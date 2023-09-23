Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Sept. 22, 2023
The Zone Blitz Games Sept. 22, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from Week 6.
- Brebeuf 39 – Roncalli 23
- Lutheran 42 – Scecina 14
- Danville 42 – Southmont 21
- Western Boone 49 – Frankfort 0
- Columbus North 35 – Terre Haute North Vigo 0
- Monrovia 45 – Beech Grove 18
The Zone
“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.
Click here for scores from around the state.
To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.
Social Media
Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.
Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.