Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Sept. 29, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from Week 7

Indiana Creek 35 – Speedway 21

Lapel 29 – Heritage Christian 15

Crispus Attucks 28 – Shortridge 22

Western Boone 29 – Southmont 6

Danville 46 – Frankfort 6

Lutheran 49 – Monrovia 14

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.