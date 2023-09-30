Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Sept. 29, 2023
The Zone Blitz: September 29
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from Week 7
- Indiana Creek 35 – Speedway 21
- Lapel 29 – Heritage Christian 15
- Crispus Attucks 28 – Shortridge 22
- Western Boone 29 – Southmont 6
- Danville 46 – Frankfort 6
- Lutheran 49 – Monrovia 14
The Zone
“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.
Click here for scores from around the state.
To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.
Social Media
Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.
Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.