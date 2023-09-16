Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Sept. 15, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the six highlights of The Zone Blitz games from Week 5.

South Bend Riley 46 – Indianapolis Washington 6

Cardinal Ritter 38 – Shortridge 27

Beech Grove 38 – Southport 9

Park Tudor 47 – Shenandoah 7

Covenant Christian 50 – Tindley 14

Monrovia 45 – Speedway 35

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

