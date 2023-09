Highlights: The Zone Blitz Games; Sept. 8, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Zone Blitz featured six games, watch the highlights above.

Roncalli 38 – Columbus North 10

Mooresville 59 – Greenwood 22

Pike 46 – Southport 14

Lafayette Jeff 36 – Richmond 0

Crispus Attucks 74 – Christel House Manual 25

Triton Central 55 – Monrovia 27