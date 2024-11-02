Highlights: The Zone Blitz; November 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across central Indiana in the sectional semifinal round of the state tournament.



Final Scores:

Martinsville 49 Silver Creek 13

Kokomo 28 McCutcheon 21

Lafayette Central Catholic 28 Western Boone 20

Tri West 37 Cascade 35

Monrovia 42 Covenant Christian 0

Huntington North 45 Marion 6

