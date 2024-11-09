Highlights: The Zone Blitz; November 8, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 20 games across central Indiana in the sectional championship round of the state tournament.

Final Scores:

Martinsville 35 Greenwood 31

East Central 21 Franklin 0

Linton 42 Greencastle 39

Taylor 28 Pioneer 6

Fort Wayne Luers 34 Mississinewa 28

South Adams 43 Madison-Grant 36

