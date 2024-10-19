Highlights: The Zone Blitz; October 18, 2024
Highlights: The Zone Blitz; October 18, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the eighth week of the season.
Watch highlights of The Zone Blitz above.
Final Scores:
Whiteland 48 Greenwood 13
Perry Meridian 28 Mooresville 23
Yorktown 28 Mt. Vernon 27
Danville 47 North Montgomery 14
Monrovia 56 Scecina 27
Park Tudor 56 Edinburgh 0
“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch ‘The Zone’ for Week 9.
Click here for the Week 9 photo gallery.
Click here for scores from across the state.
For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.