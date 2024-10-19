Highlights: The Zone Blitz; October 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the eighth week of the season.

Final Scores:

Whiteland 48 Greenwood 13

Perry Meridian 28 Mooresville 23

Yorktown 28 Mt. Vernon 27

Danville 47 North Montgomery 14

Monrovia 56 Scecina 27

Park Tudor 56 Edinburgh 0

