Highlights: The Zone Blitz; September 20, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the fourth week of the season.
Final Scores:
Scecina 21 Speedway 15
Lafayette Jefferson 28 Kokomo 23
Whiteland 48 Perry Meridian 28
Danville 36 Tri West 35
Monrovia 55 Beech Grove 23
Triton Central 40 Covenant 0
“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.
