Highlights: The Zone Blitz; September 20, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the fourth week of the season.

Watch highlights of The Zone Blitz above.

Final Scores:

Scecina 21 Speedway 15

Lafayette Jefferson 28 Kokomo 23

Whiteland 48 Perry Meridian 28

Danville 36 Tri West 35

Monrovia 55 Beech Grove 23

Triton Central 40 Covenant 0

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.