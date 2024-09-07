Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Highlights: The Zone Blitz; September 6, 2024

Highlights: The Zone Blitz; September 6, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the third week of the season.

Watch highlights of The Zone Blitz above.

Final Scores:

Columbus North 45 Southport 14

Washington 48 Christel House 0

Speedway 48 Beech Grove 26

Tech 47 Purdue Poly 14

Monrovia 44 Cardinal Ritter 7

Scecina 34 Covenant Christian 0

The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Highlights: Greenfield-Central at Mt. Vernon;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Harrison at Brebeuf Jesuit;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Heritage Christian at Guerin...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Martinsville at Greenwood; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Mooresville at Plainfield; September...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Perry Meridian at Franklin;...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Cathedral at St. Xavier...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Center Grove at Trinity...
High School - The Zone /