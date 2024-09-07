Highlights: The Zone Blitz; September 6, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the third week of the season.
Final Scores:
Columbus North 45 Southport 14
Washington 48 Christel House 0
Speedway 48 Beech Grove 26
Tech 47 Purdue Poly 14
Monrovia 44 Cardinal Ritter 7
Scecina 34 Covenant Christian 0
“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.
