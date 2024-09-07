Highlights: The Zone Blitz; September 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the third week of the season.

Final Scores:

Columbus North 45 Southport 14

Washington 48 Christel House 0

Speedway 48 Beech Grove 26

Tech 47 Purdue Poly 14

Monrovia 44 Cardinal Ritter 7

Scecina 34 Covenant Christian 0

