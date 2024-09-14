Search
Highlights: Trinity (KY) at Carmel; September 13, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the fourth week of the season.

Watch highlights of Lawrence Central at Warren Central above.

Final Score: Trinity (KY) 35 Carmel 23

The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

