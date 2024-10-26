Highlights: West Vigo at Guerin Catholic; October 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across central Indiana in the first week of the state tournament.

Watch highlights of West Vigo at Guerin Catholic above.

Final Score: Guerin Catholic 49 West Vigo 0

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch ‘The Zone’ in the first week of the state tournament.

Click here for the photo gallery.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.