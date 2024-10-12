Search
Highlights: Westfield at Fishers; October 11, 2024

by: Josh Bode
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across Central Indiana in the eighth week of the season.

Watch highlights of Westfield at Fishers above.

Final Score: Westfield 46 Fishers 12

“The Zone” airs each Friday at 11:08 p.m. Click here to watch ‘The Zone’ for Week 7.

Click here for the Week 8 photo gallery.

Click here for scores from across the state.

For The Zone Banner content, follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.

