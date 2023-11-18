Highlights: Westfield vs. Crown Point – Nov. 17, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from semi-state games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Westfield vs. Crown Point above.

Westfield 38 – Crown Point 31 F/OT

