Highlights: Whiteland at Decatur Central; November 1, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from 22 games across central Indiana in the sectional semifinal round of the state tournament.
Watch highlights of Whiteland at Decatur Central above.
Final Score: Decatur Central 28 Whiteland 14
