Highlights: Whiteland vs. Decatur Central; Nov. 10, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 14 games around central Indiana for regionals. Watch the highlights of Whiteland vs. Decatur Central above.

Decatur Central 41 – Whiteland 7

The Zone

“The Zone,” airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

Social Media

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WISH_TV.

Follow us on Instagram at ACWeWantTheBanner.