Highlights: Whiteland vs. Greenwood Christian – Jan. 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Whiteland vs. Greenwood Christian above. These two teams competed in the Johnson County Tournament at Center Grove High School.

Whiteland 63 – Greenwood Christian 47

