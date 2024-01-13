Search
Highlights: Whiteland vs. Greenwood Christian – Jan. 12, 2024

Whiteland vs. Greenwood Christian; Jan. 12, 2024

by: Nathaniel Finch
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, “The Zone” featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Whiteland vs. Greenwood Christian above. These two teams competed in the Johnson County Tournament at Center Grove High School.

Whiteland 63 – Greenwood Christian 47

