Highlights: Zionsville vs. Fishers; Oct. 13, 2023

Zionsville vs. Fishers Oct. 13, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, The Zone featured highlights from 22 games around Central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Zionsville vs. Fishers above.

Fishers 34 – Zionsville 14

"The Zone," airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, pictures of student sections from the night, and other The Zone Banner content, click here.

