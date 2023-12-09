Search
Highlights: Zionsville vs. Lawrence Central – Dec. 8, 2023

Zionsville vs. Lawrence Central; Dec. 8, 2023

by: Nathaniel Finch
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, ‘The Zone’ featured highlights from the top high school basketball games around central Indiana. Watch the highlights of Zionsville vs. Lawrence Central above.

Lawrence Central 61 – Zionsville 56 F/OT

The Zone

‘The Zone,’ airs at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV during News 8 at 11 p.m.

Click here for scores from around the state.

To see highlights from other games, the top pictures from the night, and other high school basketball content, click here.

