How a high school football player is adding to his family’s legacy at Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Plainfield High School football team is off to a 5-0 start this season.

A big reason for the Quakers’ early season success has been due to the play of senior Caden Vanderbush. Vanderbush, who plays wide receiver, safety and long snapper, has recorded two receiving touchdowns already this season.

“He’s a kid that has worked for everything he’s received,” first-year Plainfield football head coach Tyler Bless said. “He’s a guy that goes in the weight room and gets after it and then comes out here on the practice field, and on Friday night lights, and just makes plays for us.”

A member of the Vanderbush family making plays for Plainfield on the gridiron is nothing new. Caden’s older brother Cael was a star on the Quakers football team just a couple years ago.

“I’ve learned a lot of things from my brother obviously, and how to go about school and then sports,” Caden Vanderbush said. “It painted a picture of what you have to go through really and what I have to do to get there as well.”

Cael is a tight end at the University of Iowa. He told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff that he still keeps tabs on what Caden is doing at Plainfield.

“It’s just awesome to see how he’s kind of making a name for himself,” Cael said. “He kind of does remind me a little bit of myself because we both did not start out playing receiver. When I went into high school, I was a quarterback, played quarterback the first two years. Obviously, he played safety for his first two years and still does.”

The Vanderbush family will not be done making plays for Plainfield football once Caden graduates because there is a younger sibling, Coen, who also plays football. And Coen, an eighth grader, is pretty good as well.

“We track height,” Randy Vanderbush, the father of Cael, Caden and Coen, said. “I guess we’re a little crazy that way. But he’s (Coen) about the same height that Cael was at the same age and Cael’s 6’5″. So, he’s a quarterback and a safety and he loves football… loves basketball too, so all three boys have been football and basketball players.”

Caden Vanderbush is currently committed to Eastern Michigan University.

The Quakers play again at 7 p.m. Friday when they hit the road to face Decatur Central (3-2).