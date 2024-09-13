Iconic football coach Bud Wright to continue at Sheridan High School

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — Sheridan Community Schools issued this statement Monday night: “Sheridan Community Schools has named Kevin Wright and Jake Chesney as Associate Head Coaches beginning immediately. Coach Bud Wright will continue in his role as Head Coach. Coach Wright was placed on a paid administrative leave while a review of the program took place. It was determined that Coach (Bud) Wright should continue to be the Head Coach with the Associate Coaches in place.”

Bud Wright, who is in his 59th season as coach of Sheridan High School football, has been suspended.

Blackhawks athletic director Beth DeVinney on Friday suspended the Indiana football coaching icon, News 8 has learned.

Sources told News 8 that the suspension was due to insubordination, but Wright declined to discuss the reason.

Wright told News 8 that he is unsure when he’ll be back on the sidelines, but he will not be at Friday night’s game at Clinton Central. He also noted he’s doing fine after missing the first game of the season for an injury he received during a preseason scrimmage.

News 8 reached out late Friday afternoon to DeVinney and Sheridan Community Schools Superintendent David Mundy, and left messages on their cellphones.

Wright this year entered his 60th season as a head football coach in Indiana; 59 of those with the Blackhawks. Wright has led the Blackhawks to at least 456 wins and nine state championships during that time, and coached generations of players.

“He is Sheridan football,” Sheridan senior lineman Owen Trietsch told News 8 in a special report on Wright in August.

In the special report, Wright said coaching high school football for 60 years was not his original plan. “I did not dream of that at all to start with. My first reaction was that I’d coach football for 10 years, and then I’d thought maybe I’d go into law school. But that never happened. I just kept growing, kept coaching, and here I am.”

Sheridan is 2-2 on the season, defeating Clinton Central on Friday night 43-26.

BREAKING: Sheridan head football coach Bud Wright has been suspended by the Blackhawks athletic director. Sources say it’s due to insubordination. Wright is unsure when he’ll be back on the sidelines but he will not be there for tonight’s game at Clinton Central. @WISHNews8 — Angela Moryan (@AngelaMoryanTV) September 13, 2024