IHSAA commissioner reflects on past year of high school athletics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 2022-23 Indiana High School Athletic Association sports calendar is quickly coming to a close.

This month features the last group of state championship competitions for spring sports.

News 8 Sports recently sat down with IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig for a wide-ranging discussion regarding the state of the IHSAA and the future of high school sports in Indiana.

The interview aired during a taping of “The Zone Extra” on WISH-TV in May.