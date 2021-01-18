High School - The Zone

IHSAA delays boys state basketball finals by 1 week

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals will be delayed by one week.

Originally scheduled for March 27, the games will now be held on April 3.

The games were moved to accommodate NCAA tournament games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“Our Executive Committee felt it was most important to preserve the experience for our young people of playing for a state championship in Bankers Life Fieldhouse,” Commissioner Paul Neidig said in a statement. “In a year that has seen plenty of disruption, we also felt this arrangement would cause the least amount of disruption and impact the fewest number of schools.”

All other rounds remain on the original dates.

